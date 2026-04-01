Visible damage to Downtown buildings after storm

CLEVELAND — A News 5 viewer alerted us that two well-known buildings in Downtown Cleveland were damaged after Tuesday night's storms.

A News 5 photographer captured these images of damage at the Galleria.

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Across the street, the AECOM Building was also damaged.

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The damage was widespread.

Cuyahoga County takes a beating during Tuesday night's severe weather

RELATED: Cuyahoga County takes a beating during Tuesday night's severe weather

Click here for more photos of storm damage.

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