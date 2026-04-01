PHOTOS: Storms rock Northeast Ohio on last day of March
Waves of severe weather struck Northeast Ohio multiple times Tuesday night, causing widespread damage.
Photo by: Dave Kraska Tuesday night's storm ravaged various parts of Cuyahoga County, including Shaker Heights, Cleveland, and North Olmsted.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Edgewater, ClevelandPhoto by: Allan Nosoff | News 5 Cleveland Fairview Village ApartmentsPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Fairview Village ApartmentsPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Cleveland, OhioPhoto by: Lisa Tintelnot Photo by: WEWS Photo by: WEWS Photo by: WEWS Photo by: WEWS