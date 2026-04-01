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PHOTOS: Storms rock Northeast Ohio on last day of March

Waves of severe weather struck Northeast Ohio multiple times Tuesday night, causing widespread damage.

Apple Creek Damage Photo by: Dave Kraska Downed tree in North Olmsted 3/31/26 Tuesday night's storm ravaged various parts of Cuyahoga County, including Shaker Heights, Cleveland, and North Olmsted.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Image (2).jpg Edgewater, ClevelandPhoto by: Allan Nosoff | News 5 Cleveland Image.jpg Fairview Village ApartmentsPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Image (1).jpg Fairview Village ApartmentsPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland TINTELNOT PHOTO FROM TRUAX AVE.jpg Cleveland, OhioPhoto by: Lisa Tintelnot Image (68).jpg Photo by: WEWS Image (69).jpg Photo by: WEWS Image (65).jpg Photo by: WEWS Image (66).jpg Photo by: WEWS

PHOTOS: Storms rock Northeast Ohio on last day of March

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  • Apple Creek Damage
  • Downed tree in North Olmsted 3/31/26
  • Image (2).jpg
  • Image.jpg
  • Image (1).jpg
  • TINTELNOT PHOTO FROM TRUAX AVE.jpg
  • Image (68).jpg
  • Image (69).jpg
  • Image (65).jpg
  • Image (66).jpg

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Dave Kraska
Tuesday night's storm ravaged various parts of Cuyahoga County, including Shaker Heights, Cleveland, and North Olmsted.News 5 Cleveland
Edgewater, ClevelandAllan Nosoff | News 5 Cleveland
Fairview Village ApartmentsNews 5 Cleveland
Fairview Village ApartmentsNews 5 Cleveland
Cleveland, OhioLisa Tintelnot
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