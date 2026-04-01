PHOTOS: Storms rock Northeast Ohio on last day of March

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Dave Kraska

Tuesday night's storm ravaged various parts of Cuyahoga County, including Shaker Heights, Cleveland, and North Olmsted. News 5 Cleveland

Edgewater, Cleveland Allan Nosoff | News 5 Cleveland

Fairview Village Apartments News 5 Cleveland

Fairview Village Apartments News 5 Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio Lisa Tintelnot

WEWS

WEWS

WEWS

WEWS

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