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Thousands still without power after severe storms

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Thousands are without power on Wednesday following the severe storms that swept through Northeast Ohio on Tuesday.

According to FirstEnergy, the following areas are reporting outages as of 9:09 a.m. Thursday:

  • Cuyahoga — 3,834

FirstEnergy said power is expected to be restored for most customers by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

In addition to the outages, Tuesday's storms left widespread flooding and damage, prompting flood advisories and cleanup efforts on Wednesday.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Storms rock Northeast Ohio on last day of March

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