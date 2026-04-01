Thousands still without power after severe storms

Thousands are without power on Wednesday following the severe storms that swept through Northeast Ohio on Tuesday.

According to FirstEnergy, the following areas are reporting outages as of 9:09 a.m. Thursday:



Cuyahoga — 3,834

FirstEnergy said power is expected to be restored for most customers by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

In addition to the outages, Tuesday's storms left widespread flooding and damage, prompting flood advisories and cleanup efforts on Wednesday.

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