EF-0 tornado confirmed in Wayne County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Wayne County on Tuesday night.

According to the NWS, the EF-0 tornado touched down at 9:56 p.m. in Applecreek near South Honeytown, traveling 0.11 miles. It was on the ground for less than a minute.

The tornado had a width of 75 yards and peak winds of 85 mph, the NWS said.

Wayne County suffered damage because of the tornado and severe storms that came through, and cleanup efforts are now underway.

News 5's Tessa DiTirro reported on Good Morning Cleveland that a Wayne County home's carport lifted and landed in its front yard, and a tree fell on another home.

Severe storms cause damage in Wayne County

RELATED: Wayne County homes suffer damage during storms

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter