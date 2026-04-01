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Wayne County homes suffer damage during storms

Sheriff releases drone footage
Cleanup efforts are underway across Northeast Ohio after severe storms caused widespread damage to communities.
Severe storms cause damage in Wayne County
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Cleanup efforts are underway across Northeast Ohio after severe storms caused widespread damage.

One area that was hit hard was Wayne County, where News 5's Tessa DiTirro reported on Good Morning Cleveland that a home's carport lifted and landed in its front yard, and a tree fell on another home.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office took drone footage of the damage on Wednesday morning:

Wayne County Sheriff's Office captures storm damage on drone

Following Tuesday's storms, tens of thousands are still without power, with FirstEnergy estimating restoration by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

RELATED: Tens of thousands still without power after severe storms

The heavy rain prompted Flood Warnings into Wednesday afternoon, not only in Wayne County but also in Richland, Ashland, Holmes and Lorain counties.

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