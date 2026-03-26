Portage County Sheriff's Office investigating double fatal shooting at home on Ravenna Road

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday afternoon by Portage County Sheriff's Office deputies conducting a welfare check at a home in Ravenna Township.

The sheriff's office said that deputies responded to the 4000 block of Summit Road around 3:18 p.m. Once there, deputies looked through a window and saw a person slumped over in a living room chair. Due to the circumstances, deputies entered the home where they discovered that the person in the chair was dead. They also found the body of another person nearby.

According to the sheriff's office, the 78-year-old woman was identified as Connie S. Edens, and the man as Donald A. Edens, 78.

The sheriff's office said the woman had a single gunshot wound to the back. The man had a single gunshot wound to the head.

No further information was released.

“This is a tragic situation, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected. Our Detectives are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. We remain committed to conducting a thorough and complete investigation to ensure answers are obtained," Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski said.