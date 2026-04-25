Kent State Fashion Show Gala to honor Fern Mallis, spotlight student designers

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University will spotlight student talent and industry achievement during its 2026 Annual Fashion Show Hall of Fame Gala on May 2.

The event will take place at Crawford Hall. A VIP reception begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the fashion show at 7:30 p.m. A dessert reception will immediately follow the show.

Hosted by the university’s School of Fashion, the annual event showcases original work from student designers and highlights Kent State’s reputation as one of the nation’s leading fashion programs.

This year’s guest of honor is Fern Mallis, who will be inducted into the Kent State School of Fashion Hall of Fame. Mallis is widely known in the fashion industry for helping create New York Fashion Week and for her decades of leadership in fashion events and brand development.

Organizers say the evening will celebrate creativity, innovation and the next generation of fashion leaders.

Proceeds from the gala will support scholarships for School of Fashion students, helping provide opportunities for future designers and industry professionals.

Kent State’s School of Fashion has earned international recognition for its programs in design, merchandising and fashion industry studies. The annual fashion show is one of the school’s signature events, drawing alumni, students, faculty and community supporters each year.

