Sandusky neighborhood on alert after string of car break-ins and thefts hits the area

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Sandusky neighborhood is on alert after a string of car break-ins left residents angry and concerned about their safety.

Mandy Russell said her son's car was broken into in front of their Sandusky home. Suspects caused $2,500 worth of damage to the Kia.

"My son saved for months for his car, and now he has no way to get to work until the car is fixed. It’s heartbreaking," Russell said.

Russell's Ring camera captured some of the incident on video. In one clip, multiple people are seen walking up the street in black clothing. In another, one person is seen trying to open her son's driver's door.

"It's scary. We should be able to leave our property outside without anybody else touching it," Russell said.

Her family was not the only one impacted. Russell said neighbors down the street also had their cars broken into Monday night.

"Our neighbors had their car broken into. Things were taken out of the cars, and one was stolen,” Russell said.

After Russell posted clips of the video online, community members expressed concern.

"You shouldn't have to take from somebody else to get what you got to get," Angela Wayward said.

Russell said Sandusky police are aware of the increased number of car break-ins and thefts.

"They were telling us that there had been multiple break-ins. At least 20 cars have been broken into recently, and six were successfully stolen. They found them at various locations, so they are looking for these people, trying to figure out where they're at and get them into custody," Russell said.

Community members are hoping that those responsible will be caught soon.

"These kids these days are so reckless right now. That's what they think they have to steal, and they don't have to," Wayward said.

If you have any information on the recent break-ins and thefts, you can reach out to the Sandusky Police Department at 419-627-5863.

