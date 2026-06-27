13-year-old boy suffers fatal injury following crash in Erie County

The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 13-year-old boy suffered a fatal injury following a crash that took place in Erie County June 20.

According to OSHP, the crash took place at around 1:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of State Route 113 near milepost 10 in Milan Township.

OSHP said an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) driven by a 10-year-old was heading northbound in a private driveway. Then, a person driving a 2021 Toyota RAV4 was heading eastbound on SR 113. Once the ATV entered the road, it was struck by the Toyota before catching on fire.

The Toyota then traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and hit a utility pole.

Both the 10-year-old and 13-year-old were taken to Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Due to life-threatening injuries, the 13-year-old was flown to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Thursday.