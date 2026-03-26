27-acre waterfront coming to Sandusky

SANDUSKY — It's acres of wetlands now, but the city of Sandusky has plans to transform Sandusky’s back bay into a 27-acre public waterfront park, called The Landing. It will serve as a key destination along the Sandusky Bay Pathway.

Project Manager Megan Stookey said this has been 10-years in the making. It’s a part of the city’s effort to reconnect residents and visitors with Sandusky Bay. In 2019, Cedar Point donated the 30-acre site to the city, making the project possible.

“Our water is our greatest resource, so to get our community closer to the water, especially into the wetlands and the habitats that we have here on this property is so unique. It’s something that our residents in the city don't get to see all the time. So, for them to be able just to drive a couple blocks down the road to get to the park with family, friends and to take in nature is key to building our community,” said Stookey.

The Landing will include trails, boardwalks, kayak launches, a pavilion that can be used for events, a playground, bridges through restored wetlands and a connector to the Sandusky Bay Pathway.

City of Sandusky

“There is a pathway going in through the state of Ohio. ODOT is putting in a pathway running from this location into Huron, and you're going to have a central point where everybody can meet and visit the sites,” said Stookey.

The land was once used as an airport; it sits next to the Cedar Sports Complex and multiple restaurants.

“We get millions of people that come here every year, obviously for Cedar Point and for our other attractions, but think this will add just one more piece to their experience and not be an isolated park,” said Sandusky Communications Manager, Tom Horsman.

Frequent stroller Jackie Gamble is excited for a new excuse to get outdoors.

“It's going to be wonderful, I am excited that my friend that I walk with will be able to go over there on nice days and exercise,” said Gamble.

Construction began in October 2025 and is expected to take 18 months; they hope to be completed by Spring of 2027.

“It took a long time because of permitting due to the sensitive environmental nature of the site. It started as a partnership between Cedar Point, the city and the Erie Metro Parks and ever since, there's been a lot of support from the state of Ohio while gathering the funding. Funding was a significant portion of why this project took so long. But I am excited for people to have a new way to experience Sandusky Bay,” said Horsman.

I reached out to Cedar Point for comment, and they sent back this statement:

“Cedar Point is happy to be a part of this project, as it will provide a lasting benefit that highlights our surrounding natural resources while also encouraging new recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike. We are strong supporters of recreation in our area and this addition to the Sandusky Bay Pathway will create new ways for all to enjoy everything the North Coast has to offer. “

