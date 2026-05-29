Ohio Bike Week brings thousands of riders to Sandusky for 9-day festival

SANDUSKY — Thousands of bikers from across the country are descending on Sandusky for the 26th annual Ohio Bike Week, a 9-day festival running through June 6 along Lake Erie.

"We have vendors, we have great musicians, and we have a specialty ride every day," Holly Doretta, team lead for Ohio Bike Week, said.

A three-day block party in downtown Sandusky will feature national acts, including Jackyl and Buckcherry.

For many riders, the draw goes beyond the entertainment.

"It's all the riders that come together, no matter what your background is, it's an experience," said Greasy Phil, a rider attending the event.

Steve Jones, who has attended Ohio Bike Week for three years, said the event stands out among major rallies nationwide.

"I've been to so many different bike rallies, from Laconia to Daytona Bike Week, Sturges Bikes Moves and Barbecue, and Ohio Bike Week definitely is up top," Jones said.

A wide selection of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is also available for purchase at the event. Mad River Harley-Davidson, a brand under parent company American Road Group, is among the vendors on site.

"We have over 20 trikes, which is a big deal," Nikki Snyder, chief marketing officer for American Road Group, said.

In addition to bike sales, the company is bringing added entertainment to the event.

"We have a bikini contest, we have the Dwarfinators coming to do some wrestling for us and just so many more entertaining events and that’s what we really look forward to," Snyder said.

Organizers are expecting 50,000 visitors per day throughout the festival.

Jones said the community atmosphere makes Sandusky an easy destination for riders.

"The locals are very welcoming, all the businesses are welcoming of all the bikers, so it's very easy just to come here and relax," Jones said.

Jill Bauer, public relations manager at Shores and Islands Ohio, said Sandusky and the surrounding islands generate $2.5 billion a year from tourism, and Ohio Bike Week is one of the significant events that helps drive that economic impact.

"It really means a lot to us. It's a great kick-off to the summer season, and what's great about it, it doesn't just benefit Sandusky, but the islands as well,” said Bauer.

Organizers expect Ohio Bike Week to generate between $7 million and $10 million for Sandusky and the surrounding areas.

Jones encouraged riders everywhere to make the trip.

"Come back to Ohio Bike Week every year. I promise you, you won't regret it," Jones said.

Ohio Bike Week runs through June 6. For more information on events, visit the Ohio Bike Week website.