Cedar Point opens for 2026 season Saturday

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Summer is around the corner, which means so are days spent at Cedar Point.

The roller coaster capital of the world will open on Saturday, May 9, for its 2026 season.

“Our team is ready to go and we're ready to have guests in the park again,” said Cedar Point Spokesperson Tony Clark.

Clark says they are bringing back their Barrel & Bites event, an elevated tasting experience that brings together the region’s finest beer, bourbon and wine alongside chef‑crafted specialty food pairings.

“This is for guests who don't like to ride roller coasters or rides or people who are foodies,” said Clark.

Cedar Point will also be taking part in celebrating America 250; veterans will be able to park for free all year long.

“We have lots of specialty entertainment, specialty menu items, skydivers performing, and one of the largest fireworks displays in the Midwest happening on July 4th,” said Clark.

People from around the country will not only enjoy the amusement park but also the businesses around downtown Sandusky, including a newer place called Sandusky Scoops, which may be extra exciting.

“We would always hear from people that there’s so many bars and restaurants, but there's no ice cream,” said Owner Kim Gill.

Gill and her family opened the ice cream shop Memorial Day Weekend in 2025, and the shop sits in the heart of downtown Sandusky.

The ice cream shop is known for its premium ice cream sourced from Madison, Wisconsin.

“There's still a lot of locals that don't know we exist, but of course once Cedar Point opens, we get busy. But people react to our ice cream like I expected, they really love it here,” said Gill.

While you’re visiting the Cedar Point Sports Complex, you may notice construction for the new 27-acre public waterfront park called The Landing.

Cedar Point donated the land, which will include trails, boardwalks and kayak launches.

“We get millions of people that come here every year obviously for Cedar Point, our other attractions and restaurants. But I think this will add just one more piece to their experience and not be an isolated park,” said Sandusky Communications Manager Tom Horseman.

Cedar Point's gates open Saturday at 10 a.m.