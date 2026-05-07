City of Sandusky to open new roundabout at Cedar Point entrance

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The City of Sandusky is set to open its first roundabout Friday.

Crews have been working for a little over two months at the intersection of Cleveland Road and Cedar Point Drive. In that time, crews have transformed the three-way intersection into a roundabout.

According to the city, the intersection has a long history of accidents.

After reviewing studies from various engineering firms, the city determined this would be the best location for Sandusky's first roundabout.

Another goal of the city was to reopen the main entrance to Cedar Point before the amusement park opened for the season. They're meeting that goal with a day to spare.

Crews will still need to return to install permanent signs in the roundabout, along with some lighting, but the pavement is ready for cars.

Still, if you're headed into Sandusky for Cedar Point's opening weekend, you will still have to drive through some construction zones.

"This is a part of a bigger project on Cleveland Road," the City of Sandusky's Interim Public Works Director Josh Snyder said. "We do have some additional work outside of the roundabout area that will continue and will have lane restrictions. So, traffic needs to be aware to watch for construction vehicles."

Sandusky's roundabout marks the completion of the first of five roundabouts coming to the U.S. 6 Corridor.

5 roundabouts coming to a Cedar Point route

RELATED: 5 roundabouts coming to Cedar Point route

Other roundabouts will be installed at:



Perkins Avenue.

Camp Road.

Rye Beach Road.

State Route 2 exit ramp to Rye Beach Road.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is responsible for building those.

ODOT tells News 5 that a contractor has not yet been selected for the project. Once the contractor is selected, a project timeline will follow.