5 roundabouts coming to a Cedar Point route

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Five roundabouts are on the way to the U.S. Route 6 corridor.

Four of the five roundabouts are a part of an Ohio Department of Transportation project. The four roundabouts will be placed at:



Perkins Avenue.

Camp Road.

Rye Beach Road.

The interchange at the Rye Beach Route and Rye Beach Route 2 interchange

"It's probably one of our bigger projects this year," ODOT District 3 Public Information Officer Crystal Neelon said.

The roundabouts are a part of ODOT's U.S. 6 Connectivity Corridor project. The project stretches from Cedar Point Drive to the Rye Beach Road interchange with State Route Two. The goal is to improve skewed intersections and multimodal transportation.

"A lot of the intersections are skewed," Neelon said. "They are not symmetrical. It's going to improve safety at the intersections along the corridor. Then, we are improving the multimodal transportation in that area, connecting the city of Sandusky to the city of Huron."

Construction is already underway for the City of Sandusky's roundabout. Crews are working at the intersection of Cedar Point Drive and Cleveland Road.

"A lot of it is driven by a sheer volume of traffic that goes through the intersection," Josh Snyder, the interim public works director with the City of Sandusky, said.

With U.S. 6 being the primary route to Cedar Point for those coming from the east, ODOT and the City of Sandusky are working to minimize traffic impacts as opening day approaches. Lane restrictions and orange cones will still line the route to Cedar Point well into the summer season.

The City of Sandusky said its roundabout should be complete by the end of the fall. ODOT does not plan to start work on its roundabouts until April. The U.S. 6 Connectivity Corridor project has a completion date of June 2028.