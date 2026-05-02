Veteran gets thousands owed to him back after story aired on News 5

SANDUSKY — Nathan Lahr has a lot to smile about these days, after finally receiving money that was owed to him from the military.

I first told you about Lahr in April, the Navy veteran who was owed nearly $30,000 from the military. He learned the Defense Finance Accounting Services (DFAS) was taking his re-enlistment pay from his paychecks and taxes because he was discharged.

Navy veteran in Sandusky owed thousands of dollars from military

RELATED: Navy veteran in Sandusky says he is owed thousands of dollars from military

In 2014, a few days after his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the military. After boot camp and 18 months of Navy nuclear training, he was sent to Norfolk, Virginia, aboard the U.S.S. Harry Truman. Lahr spent time in the North Sea and the Mediterranean, far away from family and friends.

“I didn’t have much contact with my family, and it took a toll on my mental health. I got to a very dark place, but I decided to do the hardest thing in my life, and I got help,” Lahr said in April.

Lahr began getting treated for depression and anxiety, but was eventually discharged. In 2019, the Navy gave him 10 days to leave Norfolk and the life he had built.

“I was discharged for medical purposes that’s one of the exceptions, but my paperwork was not done properly,” said Lahr.

Once he returned home, Lahr joined the Military Transition Roundtable, an organization that helps veterans transition back to society. CEO & President Matt Scherer was able to help Lahr send proof of his medical discharge. However, Lahr was waiting for his money for nearly a year.

So, I met with Lahr in April to bring awareness to his situation. Immediately after the story aired, he received a call.

“On Sunday I got a surprise call from a member of DFAS, she was part of their debt and claims team. She called me and said somebody in my team sent me your news story and I’ve decided to take it on,” said Lahr.

A week later, he received a direct deposit.

“I was as low as being suicidal to now feeling very relieved and a big weight off my shoulders. You know it feels like it's going to be a big domino effect, and things are just going to be on the upward trend,” said Lahr.

Scherer said when he found out Lahr received his money, he wanted to scream.

“Your story helped a veteran that really needed it,” said Scherer.

After Lahr received his money, he paid off all of his debt.

“Now I can build-up my rainy-day fund and I can start paying extra on my mortgage. I can't thank you enough for bringing this story to light and we'll find out about other people, and we can help even more veterans,” said Lahr.

Both Lahr and Scherer are pushing for lawmakers to list mental health reasons as a medical discharge.

“The law must change so that veterans like Nathan have the ability to go on with their lives, but not have to pay it back because they decide they want to re-enlist in the service of their military branch,” said Scherer.

