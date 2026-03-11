Food banks prepare for higher demand after SNAP changes

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A new eligibility requirement for people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance took effect on March 1. It requires some SNAP recipients to work to maintain their benefits.

Julia Blankenship depends on SNAP benefits to help put food on her table.

"I don't make enough to say I can do this with money; I need additional help,” said Blankenship.

And with these new SNAP work requirements, she’s afraid she may lose them.

"I’m disappointed, and I am very frustrated because that's not fair to the single parents who are trying to hang on,” said Blankenship.

The updated SNAP rules require parents of children ages 14-18, along with adults up to 64, to work at least 20 hours per week, volunteer, or enroll in a job training program to maintain their benefits.

Blakenship's learning disability prevents her from finding a stable job, so she has a seasonal job at Cedar Point.

"I’ve been looking for other jobs, but it’s been hard, so [1] have been volunteering at Care & Share here in Sandusky so I can keep my food stamps,” said Blankenship.

Care & Share of Erie County provides food, clothing and housewares to 5,000 households in need of extra assistance. Executive director Anita Kromer says the pantry has already seen a jump in the numbers specifically for hospitality workers.

"I think once people realize that SNAP benefits are not going to be continued if they haven't found a job or are not volunteering 20 hours, there might be some chaos and some concern with what's going on and how they are able to respond to it,” said Kromer.

Food banks and pantries were already struggling this year because of federal cuts, and Kromer is questioning whether they will be able to keep up with the demand.

"Our volumes are going to be increasing tremendously, and we've gotten additional assistance. People have designated donations for hygiene items, and that's phenomenal. However, the challenge is going to be can we keep up with the volume that is necessary?“ said Kromer.

But the pantry will do as much as it can, while hoping the community will step in with donations.

"I'm really concerned about the kids and that they are the ones who are going to be suffering more or not getting the food and the nutrition,” said Kromer.

You must be a resident of Erie County to receive help from Care & Share. Its free pantry is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. It is also open Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.