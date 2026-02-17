Groupon severs ties with Adventure Play after owner charged with felony sex crime involving a teen

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Groupon says it has severed ties with Adventure Play in Sandusky after the owner, 42-year-old Robert Stein, was arrested last week and charged with a felony sex crime involving a minor.

Amanda Rowlett told me on Monday that she'd purchased about $80 worth of Adventure Play jump passes through Groupon for her son, nieces and nephews.

"We have never been there. I was looking on Groupon to see what discounts are available, and I saw that was an option. It looked like it would be a fun time, a fun place," Rowlett said.

The plan was to take the kids to Adventure Play this past weekend, but then she found out about the owner's recent arrest.

Stein was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a felony count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The alleged victim in the case is 17 years old, according to Perkins Police Detective Joseph Rotuno, who is leading the investigation.

Rotuno told me that Stein and the teen exchanged nude content with one another in late January.

"My first instinct was we're not going there. I'm not gonna support that business. I just reached out to Groupon to try to get a refund cause I knew that's something that we weren't gonna go to," Rowlett told me.

Rowlett said she hopped onto the Groupon app, requested a refund, but that it was past the deadline for a refund to be processed.

"I requested to take it the next step further, to talk to a representative. The representative had already heard about the situation, and they understood wanting to refund," she said.

She, along with many others, then received an email from Groupon over the weekend, explaining that a reimbursement in the form of "Groupon Bucks" would be processed because Adventure Play was "no longer able to fulfill their obligations."

Lindsey Soto said she also received a similar email from Groupon on Valentine's Day.

"It says, 'Unfortunately, the merchant is no longer able to fulfill their obligations,' so they gave me a Groupon credit for it, but I never even asked for the refund, so I was quite shocked when I saw that," Soto said.

Soto bought the Groupon deal prior to the New Year and said she'd forgotten she even bought the tickets until hearing from the platform about a refund.

"If I remembered I'd had it, I would definitely cancel it anyways or just bite the bullet on the money because I'm not going to bring my children there at all," Soto said.

I reached out to Groupon for the reason behind the refunds.

"We are deeply concerned by the allegations involving the owner of Adventure Play in Sandusky. At Groupon, the safety and well-being of our community—especially children—are our absolute priorities.



Our position is one of zero tolerance. As soon as we were made aware of these disturbing charges, we took immediate action to terminate our relationship with this merchant and permanently remove the deal from our platform." The Groupon Team

Groupon told me it is issuing full refunds to all customers who purchased the Adventure Play deal, whether it was requested or not.

"We want to ensure there is no friction for parents and families during this time," The Groupon Team said.

Groupon said it will continue monitoring the situation closely and has customer support teams on standby to assist any customer with questions regarding their purchase.

"We remain dedicated to maintaining a safe marketplace for our community," the platform said on Monday.

Amanda Rowlett described Groupon's decision to refund families as "very honorable."

"That's an honorable company that cares about their people that are supporting their business," Rowlett said.

While the original notification to customers offers Groupon Bucks as a reimbursement, several parents say they requested that the money go back to the original payment method, which Groupon seems to be honoring.

Rowlett said Groupon told her it would take up to 10 business days to receive the refund, but that it's already hit her bank account.

Soto was unaware that a return to the original payment method was an option, but is glad to hear how Groupon is handling the situation.

"It makes me feel a little better as a mom, especially that they're proactive of doing this all," Soto said. "I love using Groupon a lot. I actually lived in Florida for a couple of years, and using Groupon for little things like they had lots of markets and different things like that, that you could do on Groupon. It's actually really beneficial when you're traveling."

I reached out to Adventure Play for comment regarding Groupon's decision.

Adventure Play did post a statement to its Facebook page following our original story. Read below.

"Adventure Play ensures we are committed to providing a safe, fun, and welcoming environment for all families and children who visit our facility. We provide cameras throughout the facility for the safety and security of our guests and employees. All participants must fill out our waiver, and all guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent guardian or an adult.



We are aware of allegations currently circulating online. As a business, Adventure Play is not involved in the situation being discussed, and the matter in question did not occur at our facility. We want to make it clear that the current operations of Adventure Play are completely separate from these allegations.



At this time, our business is going through a transition phase. The former owner will no longer be affiliated with Adventure Play moving forward. We remain focused on maintaining a positive, safe, and enjoyable experience for our customers and our community.



We kindly ask the public to refrain from harassing or directing negative behavior and spreading disinformation toward our business and employees. Our team members are dedicated professionals who continue to work hard to serve our guests and should not be subjected to harassment or hostility.



We appreciate the understanding and continued support of our community during this transition period.



Operations will continue as normal." Adventure Play

The next day, a woman named Ashley Bohanon posted to social media that she was taking over as Adventure Play's new owner.

Bohanon said she is Stein's sister.

Read her statement below.

"Yesterday Adventure Play made a post discussing transition. I will be that transition. I am in the process of some legalities for obtaining ownership. It will take a little bit of time for this because I want this done the legal and proper way.



I am fully aware of the allegations in question concerning the previous owner. FULL DISCLAIMER He is my brother. Nonetheless, I have fully felt every concern and conflicting issues revolving these allegations. I would like the community that I grew up in to have trust in me moving forward as I step into this role of obtaining ownership. This decision was not an easy one. With that being said the changes I am implementing our effectively immediately: There will be no one employed that has any current or pass investigations, allegations, or charges related to any child crime. No one who is currently under investigation for any allegation previously affiliated with Adventure Play will enter the premises or have a hand in any operation or collections/benefiting any profits made from adventure play. Not while I’m in control or overseeing any operation or future management.



It is my number one goal to reestablish trust safety, and integrity of this business for our community. Any adult present or future employees will be subjected to a BCI background check. This is and will be a safe place for you and your children to enjoy.



I do not want our community to lose an establishment that was meant for the enjoyment of children and families solely in the best interest of our community and any person impacted that it will be my due diligence to operate this facility with dignity and respect.



I am going into this blind. I am learning all operations with a hands-on approach. I’d like for you to please be patient with me as I am learning the process.



I would like all of you to know that I was not educated in logos that pedophilia rings could possibly use. The logo that is currently being used was not intended for this. As funds become available I will be re-banding and changing the current logos/advertisement. If I could get up there and rip it down myself, I would. I do not want any person to think or feel negatively towards us. It will be addressed." Adventure Play's new self proclaimed owner, Ashley Bohanon

Bohanon has also posted that she is on the hunt for new employees as she has "started over with staff."

Since Friday, I've reached out a few times to Bohanon through social media for an interview to discuss the transition of ownership and what the business will look like moving forward, but I haven't heard back, nor does the Facebook Messenger app show that my inquiries have been opened.

On Monday, Adventure Play was open from noon to 8 p.m.

Rowlett told me, "I just don't feel like that's something that I'm gonna support still."

Soto said, "If maybe it gets sold into a different family or, you know, to someone else, maybe I would feel a little more comfortable, but as of right now, it just seems a little messy. I wish they would have waited to even make a statement because they did everything so fast, and not to necessarily cover anything up, but the way they did it, I feel like it's really messy. I know that they had to make choices, but I just wish they would have just sold the whole company; that way it would have benefited the Sandusky area even more instead of just giving it to a family member. I personally just don't trust the business as of right now. I just do not feel comfortable with my kids going there."

Stein has a plea hearing in Sandusky Municipal Court on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Rotuno told me the police department is still gathering evidence, but hopes to present it in front of an Erie County Grand Jury within the next month and a half.

The Perkins Police Department believes Stein may have been involved with other minors.

Rotuno told me at least one other person has come forward with sex crime allegations against Stein.

Rotuno said that the individual is in her late 20s now, but that an incident allegedly happened between her and Stein when she was 17.

"I find it very hard to believe there's probably not more in the middle there," Rotuno said.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, call the Perkins Police Department at 419-627-0824, ext. 6005.