Sandusky celebrates Juneteenth

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Sandusky marks Juneteenth with its sixth annual celebration, honoring the city's role as a key stop on the Underground Railroad.

Juneteenth marks the moment on June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and told enslaved people they were free — two years after President Abraham Lincoln abolished slavery in 1863. Black Americans have celebrated the day for more than a century, but it only became a federal holiday in 2021. Sandusky recognized it as a city holiday in 2022.

Tondra Frisby, the event's coordinator, said the holiday carries meaning for everyone.

"It's just an amazing time for us to be alive in America and the fact that we get to celebrate, this kind of holiday."

Frisby said the day is bigger than one community.

"I always stress that Juneteenth is not just a Black holiday, it's a Black American holiday which means America is in there, it's all welcoming."

Juneteenth holds special significance in Sandusky, which served as one of the major stops on the Underground Railroad. Sandusky Pastor Thomas Holland Boston was one of the most well-known African Americans on the Underground Railroad, according to historians.

Sandusky helped get enslaved people to freedom through the Underground Railroad

Jeremy Angstadt of the Sandusky Library described Boston's role.

"You had people who were seeking freedom who were coming through on the underground railroad. If they couldn't find a place, they would go to him, and either he would take them in or he knew all the other people who were involved who would help them find a safe place,” Angstadt said.

Sandusky's sixth annual Juneteenth Celebration Freedom Event honored trailblazers like Boston. The celebration kicked off with a festival offering family-friendly activities, a Black history exhibit walk, multiple vendors and food options — including Smiley Treats, serving southern comfort desserts.

Jordan Brown, owner of Smiley Treats, said the reaction from older attendees means the most.

"I love hearing from the elderly, because when they try stuff that's like old school staples that aren't really a thing anymore, they're like, 'Girl, you did this,' or 'Girl, like somebody's grandma made this, you didn't make that,' and I'm like, 'No, it was me,” Brown said.

Attendee Caryn Wagner said she hopes the day resonates with everyone who comes out.

"I just hope that this day is something very special that everyone recognizes and realizes it's important,” Wagner said.

Sandusky will continue to celebrate those who were freed from bondage, those who helped them along the way, and those today who educate so the past isn't forgotten.

"In order for us to know where we're going, we have to know where we've been,” said Pastor Brig Hill.

The festival is scheduled to end at 8 p.m., with a concert set to begin immediately after, along with musical guests, dance performances and fireworks.

