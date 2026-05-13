Sandusky City Schools cuts jobs amid funding shortfall, and parents are upset

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Sandusky City Schools is cutting 27 jobs as part of a $1.6 million spending reduction plan, and parents are not happy about it.

The district, like many public schools throughout Northeast Ohio, has lost state and federal funding. Sandusky hit deficit spending in 2019 and is expected to continue over the next four years. Without action, the district will have no money by 2029.

Jill Jaunzemis, a parent of students in the district, described her reaction to the cuts.

"I am angry, ashamed and so sad," Jaunzemis said.

Talib Garrett, another parent, shared similar concerns.

"It's very concerning; they are losing a lot of funds, but I feel like they did not have to make cuts that directly impacted students,” Garrett said.

Among the 27 eliminated positions is Todd Downing, the district's K-6 Athletics, Activities and Success Coordinator. Downing has worked for Sandusky City Schools for more than 12 years.

"He is the face of so many different activities, sports. These kids meet Todd in kindergarten or first grade, and they are with him until they graduate. He started an intermediate volleyball league and did so much behind the scenes for these kids. He has single-handedly given my kids more than any person in this district,” Jaunzemis said.

Itai Yancey, an alum of Sandusky City Schools, said the loss will be deeply felt.

"Losing him from our district is going to be a very pungent feeling for a lot of people, and especially the kids that looked up to him. He motivated me and helped me break records in bowling,” Yancey said.

During a board meeting Tuesday morning, parents and alumni asked for the board to keep Downing's position. In a 4-1 vote, the board eliminated the job.

Parent Alonda Gant addressed the board's approach to staffing changes.

"Nobody should be being replaced, but we gotta adapt like we do, we change offices a lot, and we need stability here. But those are big shoes to fill because he did a lot for this district,” Gant said.

During the meeting, the board outlined its plan for replacing Downing's responsibilities, which Jaunzemis described.

"They said our plan is to have this person do it this season and then hire another person for this season, and hire or have another person do this season," Jaunzemis said.

Interim Superintendent Dennis Muratori said that despite the changes, the district can maintain all student programming and services, including:



Extra-curricular activities

Fine Arts opportunities

Innovative and Advanced Course Offerings

Mental Health Services

Transportation Services that exceed the minimum requirements defined by the Ohio Revised Code

Average class size for grades K-6 will remain under 25, averaging 22.38; and 7-8, averaging 24.12.

Three other positions were also terminated, but those were already vacant.

The district's new superintendent is set to start Aug. 1, and parents say they are hopeful for the future.

"I hope the academics get better, I hope he gets the administrators together, and I’ve heard a lot of great things, so I am looking forward to it,” Garrett said.

Muratori told News 5, “The great unknown includes a proposed abolishment of property taxes, and the fact over 60% of school levies on May 5 failed. This leaves many districts and boards of education, including Sandusky, no other choice but to respond."

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