Get ready for Cedar Point's opening day May 9

It's that time of year when the weather gets warmer, the days get longer, and (most importantly for some) Cedar Point opens!

On May 9, the amusement park will open its gates to visitors for another fun-filled summer.

The opening will include a week-long celebration to commemorate America's 250th birthday.

The week will include events and extras guests can enjoy, including:



Barells & Bites

Star Spangled Celebration

Veteran's VIP Parking

The World's Best Thrills

Corkscrew Turning 50

& a Regional Gold Pass

“We’ve been waiting for this moment all winter and our team’s excitement around the upcoming season is palpable,” said Colleen Brady, park president of Cedar Point. “With newer attractions like Siren’s Curse and Top Thrill 2™, plus the multitude of attractions and entertainment for young families, we’re ready to make people happy for another summer of special moments, memories and non-stop fun.”

For more information on Cedar Point's return for the season, CLICK HERE.