Sandusky businessman accused of obtaining titles illegally

SANDUSKY — A Sandusky businessman, Walter Kapiskosky, is facing multiple felony charges after Sandusky police said he used improper forms through the BMV to illegally obtain titles of cars that were towed to his lot.

“We looked back at the prior titles that were obtained by the two businesses he owned which are Kap’s Towing and Walt’s Auto, we found instances that were similar where the improper forms through the BMV were filled out and misrepresentations were made on those forms which allowed him to obtain title of the vehicle,” said Sandusky Police, Lt. Brad Wilson.

Wilson said they began their investigation in November, after Kapiskosky called 911, claiming someone stole his car from his lot. However, when police interviewed the original owner, they claimed to still own the vehicle.

“The title was improperly obtained from a local car dealer. He had a client of his that had a vehicle towed. The car dealer was in the process of repossessing the car, and then a title was filed for it. The new title was obtained by the defendant, and it was determined based off of the paperwork that the new title was obtained through misrepresentations on the BMV forms,” said Wilson.

Since then police have obtained titles for up to 30 cars.

“There's some that we still must do research on; the investigation is ongoing,” said Wilson.

Tiffany Lacourse believes one of those titles may be her son’s car.

“I’ve tried multiple times to get my car back,” said Lacourse

She said the issues started in June 2025, when she got a call that her son was in a car accident.

“They couldn't move the car because the telephone pole was resting on it. So, I ended up taking my son from the scene, and they ended up calling a tow truck driver out to get the car. I was told I would receive a call from the tow company,” said Lacourse.

However, she says that call never came and instead she received a knock on the door a few weeks later from local tow operator Kapiskosky and a female employee while her mother was at her home.

“I wasn’t home, so my mom answered the door, and he told her, 'I need the $1,300 you owe me.' My mom had no clue what he was talking about, so she called me. And he said, 'I need the $1,300 you owe me and you need to come get your car.' He was being aggressive and I told him, 'I have no idea what you are talking about,' and told him to get off my property,” said Lacourse.

Lacourse called the Erie County Sherrif office, and according to a report obtained by News 5, it stated that Kapiskosky was not being aggressive in a video shot by the employee during the incident, but they advised Kapiskosky to stay off the property. A month later, Lacourse and Kapiskosky went to court.

“They ended up ruling in his favor for a portion of what he claimed I owed him,” said Lacourse.

Lacourse said the judge did take off some of the fine because, according to court documents, Kapiskoky didn't tell her he had her car. But after the hearing, Lacourse still didn't get her car back.

“I sent a company out of a neighboring town over to pull the car and take it to my house, and he refused to give them the vehicle. And in February, I learned that the title was transferred out of my name without my knowledge,” said Lacourse.

After a few attempts to retrieve her car, she gave up until she heard Kapiskosky was arrested and accused of using false information to illegally obtain titles for vehicles towed to his business.

Kapiskoky, along with two of his employers are facing multiple federal charges, including tampering with evidence and theft.

He was released on a $100,000 bond after his initial appearance in Sandusky Municipal Court. He has a court appearance on April 30.

News 5’s Maya Lockett did speak with Kapiskoky's lawyer over the phone, and he told her that he is innocent and they are looking forward to their day in court.

