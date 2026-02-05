Fatal shooting turns to standoff in Sandusky

A fatal shooting turned into a standoff in the city of Sandusky on Wednesday night, according to the Sandusky Police Department.
At about 5:38 p.m., police officers responded to the 700 block of Sycamore Street regarding a shooting, Sandusky PD said.
Once officers entered the residence, Sandusky Police said they were confronted by a man who was allegedly armed with a knife.
The department said the man retreated to the second floor of the residence and barricaded himself inside a room.
Sandusky Police said officers found a woman who was wounded by gunshots and she was transported to a local hospital with the help of the Sandusky Fire Department.
The police department said despite lifesaving efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries.
Sandusky Police said after a brief standoff, officers and Special Response Team members took the suspect into custody.
According to Sandusky PD, the man suffered apparent self-inflicted injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.