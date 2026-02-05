Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal shooting turns to standoff in Sandusky

A fatal shooting turned into a standoff in the city of Sandusky on Wednesday night, according to the Sandusky Police Department.

At about 5:38 p.m., police officers responded to the 700 block of Sycamore Street regarding a shooting, Sandusky PD said.

Once officers entered the residence, Sandusky Police said they were confronted by a man who was allegedly armed with a knife.

The department said the man retreated to the second floor of the residence and barricaded himself inside a room.

Sandusky Police said officers found a woman who was wounded by gunshots and she was transported to a local hospital with the help of the Sandusky Fire Department.

The police department said despite lifesaving efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Sandusky Police said after a brief standoff, officers and Special Response Team members took the suspect into custody.

According to Sandusky PD, the man suffered apparent self-inflicted injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

