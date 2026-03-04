1 dead, 1 injured after series of crashes in Holmes County

A man is dead, and another is injured after two crashes took place early Wednesday morning, according to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5 a.m., a 30-year-old man was riding his bike westbound on the berm of State Route 39 in Walnut Creek Township, when he attempted to make a left-hand turn into the driveway of Sharon Mennonite Church, the sheriff's office said.

As he turned, he entered the path of a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, which was also traveling westbound on the road, and the bike collided with the passenger side of the Jeep, the sheriff's department said.

The 27-year-old driver exited his vehicle to check on the other man, who was lying in the road, when both men were struck by a 2004 Honda Accord driven by a 55-year-old man, the sheriff's office said.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the 27-year-old man was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation.