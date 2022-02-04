United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties needs plow drivers for senior citizens, disabled residents

WOOSTER, Ohio — Do you have a vehicle with a plow and are willing to help those in need?

The United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties is looking for people like you to help plow and shovel the driveways of homes belonging to senior citizens and disabled residents in need.

"Can anyone help? We are working to compile a list of plow drivers and people willing to shovel to help those in need. This is a current gap in service with no funding available," the organization said.

So if you have a plow or shovel and want to do a good deed, this is a great way to help.

You can reach the United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties by calling 330-263-6363 or by visiting its Facebook page, here.

