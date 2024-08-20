Killbuck Fire Chief Scott Kashuba dies in crash vacationing in South Dakota

Killbuck Township in Holmes County is mourning the loss of its fire chief, Scott Kashuba, who died Monday in a traffic crash while on vacation in South Dakota.

According to Killbuck Township Fire and EMS, Kashuba served the community for 22 years as a firefighter, EMT, fire inspector and instructor. He was promoted from squad captain in 2017 to chief.

"He was passionate about this job and wanted to instill the love of firefighting in others," Killbuck Township Fire and EMS said in a Facebook post.

Officials said the chief's death is considered an active duty death. Details surrounding the crash weren't released.

"This loss is immeasurable and the community will certainly be at a loss because of it. We would like to thank Scott’s family for all of the missed birthdays and holidays and dinners so that he may answer the call for others. Thank you Chief! There will never be another like you Sir. Rest easy, we’ve got the watch from here," Killbuck Township Fire and EMS said.