'Save Nashville School': Why one Holmes County Village is fighting to keep its elementary school

NASHVILLE, Ohio — The Village of Nashville wants it known that it wants to keep its elementary school.

Nashville Elementary currently serves as the meeting place for the community. It's the only playground in the area and the only place for area sports. With the West Holmes School District planning to consolidate its elementary schools into one building by 2026, all of that could be lost.

That's why village council members Marlin Miller and Brian Smith are campaigning to save the Nashville School.

"We as village council members and concerned citizens would like to see these buildings returned to the communities," Smith said. "And come up with a plan for the school board."

But, the two said they are being met with resistance from the school board. Both told News5 they've had multiple meetings with school board members to express interest in purchasing the property. It was in one of those meetings that Smith and Miller were told that the village couldn't afford the upkeep of the school. The men were also told that Nashville and other elementary schools would go up for auction.

News5 reached out to members of the school board via email and received a response from superintendent Eric Jurkovic.

When asked about future plans for Nashville School, he replied:

"Currently, the West Holmes Board of Education is holding off making any future decision regarding the current elementary schools until closer to the opening of the new elementary."

Jurkovic also added that the district will continue discussions with the village about the building.

But Smith and Miller said a decision needs to be made now. The pair want to turn the school into a community center for the village. Plans and grant applications can't move forward without at least a letter of support from the school district.

"We would just appreciate further conversation," Miller said. "So we can reach a mutually beneficial agreement on the property."