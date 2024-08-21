Community feedback needed to improve Doughty Creek in Holmes County

HOLMES CO., Ohio — Two county agencies are looking to improve Doughty Creek.

Due to heavy storms, flooding has become a major issue in the area in recent months.

"We had a huge storm come in and washed a lot of the bank out," Chris Young, Holmes County Engineer, said. "It's almost getting into the roadway now."

Flooding has led to the eroding of several area bridges and roadways. That's eating away at the budget and nerves of Young and others at the highway department.

"Every time it rains or we get a big rain." Young said. "We're not worrying 'Hey! It was bad before. Is it worse now?'"

It doesn't stop there. Water quality has been low, and they've noticed changes in flow, too.

"What we're seeing throughout the watershed is changes in how the land is used," Karen Gotter with Holmes County Soil and Water Conservation District said.

Gotter said many of the issues stem from humans. What was once farmland is now changing into homes or industrial areas. The changes in how the land is being used are being washed into the creek.

"Whether it's coming from people's houses and garages," she said. "Or a farm or from a business, what might be in the water may be moving through the system or have higher concentrations after a storm."

That's why Gotter and Young are bringing their departments together to improve the creek.

The county recently received grant money to begin a research project to help solve common creek problems. Gotter said the first step is hearing from the community.

"It's not just our eyes looking at it and saying what's concerning," she said. "But, what do people that live here, what are they really impacted by and what do they see as a priority."

The survey can be completed online. The comments and concerns submitted could help the county earn even more grant money to fix the creek and keep Holmes County beautiful.

"You can't overstate how important it is to see and immerse yourself in clean water, beautiful forests and open spaces," Gotter said.

To take the survey, click here.