Does your ex stink? Holmes County Humane Society will help you get revenge

They say time heals a broken heart, but doesn't revenge just feel so much better?

For those dreading Valentine’s Day because of a bad breakup, the Holmes County Humane Society is offering a unique way to turn heartache into humor and help cats in need.

For a $1 donation, the shelter will write an ex’s name on the bottom of a litter box.

“It’s a little petty. I do agree," Melenie Drouhard, the VP of Holmes County Humane Society, said. "But hey, if it helps you feel better about a terrible relationship, so be it."

She's the visionary behind the fundraiser that posed the question on Facebook: "Is your ex a piece of S**t?"

What started as a joke quickly gained traction, drawing attention from well beyond Holmes County.

“There were responses coming in from Montana, North Carolina, Michigan,” Drouhard said.

The original post has been shared over 1k times. Drouhard said that's a lot for the Facebook page that only has 8k followers.

“I have seen it everywhere on Facebook. It’s getting shared like crazy,” said Britney Whitmore, who took part in the fundraiser.

When asked how she chose a name to submit, she laughed.

“I will keep that to myself,” she said.

While the concept may be lighthearted, the impact is serious. The shelter relies on donations to care for its cats.

The no-kill shelter houses dozens of cats and is always in need of supplies.

“To feed 40 cats at a time, I mean, we go through the litter and the food like crazy,” Drouhard said.

With more than 200 names submitted so far, some participants are taking full advantage of the opportunity.

“Yes, they are very mad at the person, so they are paying multiple dollars to put their names in multiple litter boxes, so they’re getting pooed on more than one time,” Drouhard said.

She says they've also seen the same name submitted multiple times by different people, joking that some people seem to have "fan clubs" of exes they've scorned.

And it’s not just exes being submitted.

“It doesn’t have to be an ex. Somebody wrote cancer, and we all kind of hate cancer, you know?”

Photos of the names are being posted on the shelter’s Facebook page, where the fundraiser continues for another week.

“It takes very little out of pocket expenses besides a sharpie and some masking tape," Drouhard said. "And it doesn’t require a lot of work and we don’t have a lot of volunteers to put in that work.”

She hopes that not only will the fundraiser continue to bring in money for the shelter but also eyes on its mission. The shelter could really use more volunteers to help find future homes for its cats that call the shelter home for now.

The fundraiser is still going on now, so if you have an ex that you think stinks, click HERE to donate and get the revenge you deserve.