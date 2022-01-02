River flood warning issued in Wayne, Holmes counties

A River Flood Warning has been issued in two Northeast Ohio counties Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning has been issued for Wayne and Holmes counties, effective from 11:27 p.m until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Several low-lying roads in both counties, including Township Roads 91 and 92 and County Roads 621 and 622, have flooded already.

The National Weather Service expected Killbuck Creek to rise above flood stage Saturday evening.

River levels are then expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning.

