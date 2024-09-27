The Marina Project: How a Holmes County mother is carrying on her daughter's legacy by helping others

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Teenager Marina Hoxworth knew what she wanted to do with her life.

"I want to help people. That's what I was made for. Bottom line," was what she wrote in a high school paper assignment. Considered artistic, quiet, and caring by her loved ones, it appeared that Marina was on the path to beginning that mission. Instead, her life was cut short in May 2015.

"If you asked me at the time," Becky Hoxworth, Marina's mother, said. "I would have said no, but looking back, yes."

Hoxworth said she didn't realize that her daughter was in that much pain to take her own life. Like many parents who lost a child, Becky's grief was immeasurable. However, finding Marina's old high school assignment months after her death sparked an idea.

"She can still help others despite what happened," Becky said. "It also helps me to be able to help her."

From there, The Marina Project was born.

Since 2016, Becky has selected projects or individuals who need help. Through social media, she gathers monetary and physical donations to help. Projects have ranged from blessing a single mother in South Dakota with new tires to helping the Psalm 139 Love team by providing scholarships to kids, water, and other supplies to families in Haiti.

"She would love that her name is being carried on," Amanda Pecott with Psalm 139 Love said. "That there are still good things that are being done."

Perhaps the biggest way Marina's legacy carries on is located at her alma mater, West Holmes High School.

Becky has worked with school counselor Dawn O'Donnell to open a comfort closet for students.

"We don't want any barriers for anyone who is coming to school," O'Donnell said. "If we can do something to help with that, that's basically what we do with The Marina Project."

Kids can stop by the closet any time to pick up personal hygiene items. Becky has also dropped off small care packages with small trinkets for students who may need a pick-me-up. Also inside is a note sharing Marina's story.

O'Donnell said the kids are thankful for the small gifts, which drives home the message that help is all around.

"It's OK to ask for help whether it is just to talk to somebody or whether it's any kind of thing in here," she said. "We can definitely help the kids."

Becky sees a bright future for The Marina Project. She wants the project to receive a 501 (c) status and establish a scholarship in her daughter's name.

Of course, she wants to continue to help people and projects across the globe. All to keep Marina's legacy alive and remind people there is life beyond moments of pain or darkness.

"One segment in time is exactly that," Becky said. "It will get better. It will change. There's tomorrow. There's the next day."

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

To learn more about The Marina Project, you can visit the website or Facebook page.