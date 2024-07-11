Killbuck Watershed Land Trust working to fix flooding issues plaguing residents

KILLBUCK, Ohio — The people of Killbuck take pride in their small, quiet village. Still, there are some environmental headaches for those who live in the area. Flooding is one of those concerns.

"There are a lot of people in the area that have to pump their basements, " said resident Linda Campbell.

That's one problem the Killbuck Watershed Land Trust hopes to fix.

The group works to acquire land in the area. Then, members clean up the area and transform it into a place that everyone can use.

Randy Carmel and Tate Emerson are two of those inviduals working to clean up various lands around Killbuck. Recently, the two have focused on the Killbuck Swamp Preserve with the hope of solving the village's flooding issues.

"If we can reclaim the wetlands," Emerson said. "Then, we can retain more of that water."

Through teamwork between the village, partnerships, and grant money from H2Ohio, much of that work has been completed.

But, the work will fix more than just flooding. Emerson said the work will also improve water quality and give local wildlife a home, too.

The addition of trails on the property also gives a recreational outlet to the community, allowing those near and far to appreciate what Killbuck has to offer.

"If we spend money on places where people can recreate," Carmel said. "Animals and wildlife can survice, but we can also clean up our waterways. This is a win-win-win."

To learn more about the Killbuck Watershed Land Trust, click here. ​

