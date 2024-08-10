Be You Livestock Show gives those with developmental disabilities a place to shine

HOLMES CO., Ohio — Kids of different abilities are getting the chance to be a part of the agricultural community.

Be You Livestock Show is a local group that teaches kids with developmental disabilities the ins and outs of raising and showing animals. Each member of Be You is paired with a mentor who teaches them skills and helps build up their confidence to show off their animals in the exhibition ring at the Holmes County Fair.

Kylie Ramirez is the founder of the program. She started the program six years ago for a Future Farmers of America project.

"The goal was to create a project that would positively impact your community," Ramirez said. "I have a brother that has disabilities and it kinda turned into this."

Now, the project has been running for six years. Each year, more kids join to learn about raising sheep, pigs, and goats. The project is having a positive impact on each person involved.

Jamieson Stutzman joined the program three years ago, and his mom, Kisha, believes the program has made a positive impact on him. She sees Be You as another inclusive space for kids with developmental disabilities.

"You don't want your kids to miss out on things because of different abilities," she said. "It's just been very important to us as a family to make sure he has the same opportunities as all other kids."

Everyone involved seems to be feeling the impact of this inclusive group, especially Ramirez, who stuck with the project through college.

"The impact that this has on exhibitors, their families and mentors, and everyone involved," Ramirez said. "It's just impossible for me not to continue it."

The Stutzman family is grateful that there is something out there that Jamieson can be a part of and shine.

"We're just really proud of him and the program," Kisha said.