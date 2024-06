East Holmes Fire and EMS responded to an accidental shooting of a 12-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Township Road in Millersburg.

When officials arrived, they learned a 12-year-old boy had a single gunshot wound to the chest.

He was flown to Akron Children's Hospital in unknown condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.