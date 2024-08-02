Sugarcreek businesses seeing less visitors during roadwork on State Road 39

SUGARCREEK, Ohio — Businesses in The Little Switzerland of Ohio are seeing fewer tourists than normal for this time of year.

Locals believe an Ohio Department of Transportation project could be behind it.

On July 8, ODOT closed a portion of State Road 39 for excavation work. The department is hoping it will improve a road that locals say is known for deadly accidents.

"We understand the accidents," Bev Keller said. "The would-be accidents, the deaths that have occured at that intersection because of the blind hill."

While the roadwork will hopefully lead to a safer area for drivers, the detour for the project is leading people around the village of Sugarcreek.

It's impacting small business owners like Freeman Mullet of the Gospel Shop.

"Sometimes it's real busy," he said. "Other times its slower."

He's not alone. When comparing guest books from the village's tourist stops, leaders found guests were down 25% to 30% from this time last year. That drop is concerning as tourism is vital to the area.

"Tourism is a huge part of our market in terms of the local shops it supports and the bed tax dollars that go back to support the Village of Sugarcreek," Keller with the Sugarcreek Business Association said.

To keep that momentum, Keller and her team have been drumming up business the old fashioned way by word of mouth. Signs declaring Sugarcreek is open for business have been placed near the detour and along other busy highways. Social media posts and more advertising have been used to keep business booming, too. It all seems to be working.

"Some of or businesses are seeing a down turn," Keller said. "But, then they see up days and we are hoping to support them."

Small business owners like Mullet are appreciative of that extra effort and said he is sure business will pick up soon.

"People will know that we are here and find their way," he said.

ODOT said construction on the road will end sometime in the fall. To learn more about it, click here.