Snow Squall Warning in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties

News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 01, 2022
A Snow Squall Warning is in effect for Ashland, Richland, Wayne and Holmes counties until 12:15 p.m.

This is impacting I-71 and U.S. 30.

A dangerous snow squall in the area is causing whiteout conditions. If you can wait to travel - DO IT. Use extreme caution if you must travel.

