Snow Squall Warning in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties

A Snow Squall Warning is in effect for Ashland, Richland, Wayne and Holmes counties until 12:15 p.m.
This is impacting I-71 and U.S. 30.
A dangerous snow squall in the area is causing whiteout conditions. If you can wait to travel - DO IT. Use extreme caution if you must travel.
SNOW SQUALL WARNING! It is in effect until 12:15 pm for Ashland, Richland, Wayne and Holmes counties This is impacting I-71 and US 30. A dangerous snow squall in the area is causing whiteout conditions. If you can wait to travel - DO IT. Use extreme caution if you must travel. pic.twitter.com/U8W1DqmbdW— Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) April 1, 2022
