FedEx delivery delays frustrate Holmes County residents

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio — Residents in several areas of Holmes County say they have not received deliveries from FedEx in more than a week, leaving some without essential items such as medication and heating supplies.

Jessica Straits, who lives in Lakeville, said she kept receiving tracking updates that her packages were “out for delivery,” but they never arrived.

“The 21st… out for delivery. The 22nd out for delivery… the 23rd out for delivery,” Straits said.

After days of waiting, the tracking status would change to “delayed” and then revert to “out for delivery” again, she said. Straits eventually had to reroute her dog food order to a location in Wooster for pickup. She said others in her community are missing even more critical deliveries.

“People aren’t getting medication that they might need on a daily basis. Like I said, they may not be getting important documents,” she said.

In Killbuck, Zach Myers said he has been without heat for nearly two weeks because a part he ordered for his heater has yet to arrive.

“One of the main things that I ordered was a part to replace for my heaters, so that way I can kind of keep my house warm and stuff, and so it was supposed to within like a few days, but a few days turned into a few weeks, and then I was like, it was a little upsetting, especially with all the cold weather that we've been having and and and then no answers,” Myers said.

He said he has only received vague tracking updates from FedEx and has not been able to get a clear answer on when his package will arrive.

Residents in Glenmont, Nashville and Shreve have reported similar delays.

On Tuesday, News 5 saw a FedEx driver making deliveries around Big Prairie, and some residents said they had finally received packages for the first time in weeks.

In a statement to News 5, FedEx acknowledged the delays, saying:

"We are currently experiencing temporary, localized service delays in the Killbuck, Ohio area. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and can confirm contingency plans have been implemented—including securing additional delivery resources—to restore service levels as quickly as possible. Customers with questions about their shipments can visit www.fedex.com for updates on deliveries.

Still, Myers said he and many others are frustrated with the lack of direct communication from the company.

“I think that's what most people are upset with, which is the whole FedEx scenario about not letting anybody know or any of the residents know kind of what's going on,” he said.

Residents said they want more transparency from FedEx so they can plan accordingly.

“It’s important to get a solution because people need their stuff,” Straits said.

FedEx has not provided a timeline for when regular delivery service will resume in Holmes County.