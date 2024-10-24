Holmes County business sending volunteers, supplies to hurricane-hit North Carolina

BERLIN, Ohio — It's been almost a month since Hurricane Helene made landfall and left behind severe damage in areas of Florida and North Carolina.

Many in Western North Carolina are still without the bare necessities. Luckily, there are some Northeast Ohioans who are there to help.

Berlin Gardens, a Holmes County outdoor furniture business, has been sending down groups of volunteers for the past three weeks. They've been removing trees from properties, cleaning homes damaged by flooding, and cooking for locals.

Volunteer Eric Miller just completed a week of volunteering in Bakersville, North Carolina. He said seeing images from the aftermath of the hurricane made him leap into action.

"It's pretty second nature for us," Miller said. "We're probably not unique in this, but happy to help where we can."

The majority of volunteers are employees of Berlin Gardens. Owner Sam Yoder said giving back is a part of the outdoor furniture company's motto.

"This is what we do," Yoder said. "We like to give back to our community, the nation, and the world because we have been blessed."

Yoder's employees had helped with previous natural disasters. It's company policy that employees are paid for their first three days of service. But most end up staying a week.

Yoder said the locals' reaction has been moving.

"They're so grateful and thankful for others," he said. "Not just cleaning up, but also just talking to people and just seeing the joy. Just seeing the people breaking down in tears knowing that somebody came down from Ohio to help them clean up."

In addition to volunteers, the business has sent six semi-trailers with supplies. The team is constantly reassessing what the community needs.

"I think the need is that long-term building back," Miller said. "I mean they are going to see the effects of this for generations."

A team from Berlin Gardens plans to be in Bakersville until they're no longer needed.

"It is fufilling when you give to someone and you don't expect anything in return," Yoder said. "Then, the key is just that those people pay it forward."