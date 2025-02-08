Mobile home park residents want to know why management is taking their money but not paying their water bills

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Residents of the Millersburg Mobile Home Park are demanding answers after discovering the park is more than $35,000 behind on its water bill despite paying rent and utility fees to the owner.

Brenda Stokovich, a longtime resident, said she has paid her bills on time for the past seven years.

"We pay our rent, water, sewer and trash to the trailer park," she said.

However, for the last nine months, the park has accumulated an unpaid water bill of $35,811, Mayor Kelly Hoffee confirms.

While the water is still running, residents fear what could happen if the debt is not settled.

"I’d like to live in a better place, yes. But while my son’s away, I’m on a limited income. This is all I can afford," Stokovich said.

New ownership took over in the summer of 2022, promising improvements, including roadwork, vacant home teardowns, new signage and landscaping.

"None of those promises have come to fruition," Hoffee said.

Hoffee said the village’s city council voted to place a lien on the property after the unpaid bills started piling up.

She said attempts to reach the park’s owner, Corey Woodruff, have been unsuccessful, but when contacted by News 5, he said the issue stems from years of neglect. Woodruff said this was before he took over two years ago.

According to Woodruff, the park generates about $20,000 a month, but because not all tenants pay their rent, the actual revenue is closer to $15,000. He admitted the park is behind on payments but said residents and the city should also take responsibility, including maintaining the property to attract investors.

Village Solicitor Robert Hines said local officials are looking for ways to move forward.

"Maybe try to get owners in here who will be responsible, who will fix up the park and who will make their lives better," Hines said.

Stokovich said she simply wants the money she pays to go where it should.

"You have to pay your monthly bills. We do. Why doesn’t he have to?" she said.

Woodruff said he has no plans to walk away from the park and hopes to work with the township and tenants to resolve the issue.