WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — At least one house and one barn on the border of Wayne and Holmes counties were severely damaged by severe weather on Wednesday night. Another nearby building was also hit.

A barn in the 10500 block of County Road 1 on the border of Wayne and Holmes counties was demolished by the storm. The house sustained heavy roof damage.

According to the homeowner, they are the sixth generation of the family that has lived in the house on the property, which dates back to 1875.

The barn held almost 150 years of family memories, said the homeowner.

The County Line Greenhouse next door also lost a major part of its roof.

It is unknown if the damage was caused by straight line wind damage or a tornado.

