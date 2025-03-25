Trash piles up at Millersburg mobile home park after owner doesn't pay bill

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Trash has been piling up for weeks at a Millersburg trailer park after the owner failed to pay the waste collection bill, according to village officials, leaving residents frustrated and forced to haul their own garbage away.

Residents at the park say their rent is supposed to cover utilities, including water, sewage, and trash pickup. However, the park’s owner, Corey Woodruff, has fallen behind on payments, leading to disruptions in services.

News 5 Dwayne Efaw isn't a garbage man. But he's using his truck to haul off trash today. He and other neighbors have paid for this services in their rent.



This isn’t the first time the trailer park has dealt with unpaid bills. In February, News 5 reported that Woodruff was more than $35,000 behind on water payments, despite residents continuing to pay their rent. At the time, he told News 5 he was working to catch up.

Residents say management is taking their money but not paying their water bills

Now, residents say their trash bill is the latest issue.

“I would like for him to pay his bills,” Stump said. “I would like for him to pay his trash, his water bill, and I would like for him to come clean up the mess that he made.”

Stump has been taking her own trash to work to dispose of it but says she still deals with the smell and litter blowing into her yard. Stray cats have also been tearing through trash bags left out by neighbors.

Residents say they have attempted to contact Woodruff, but he has not answered calls or messages. When News 5 attempted to call him this week, his number was no longer in service.

The Holmes County General Health District reached out to Woodruff in February, warning him about mounting trash complaints. At the time, he assured officials he would pay the bills and have the trash removed by the weekend.

Village officials say he never showed.

Chad Cline, assistant administrator for the village, said officials have sent letters to the park’s ownership. If no action is taken soon, the village plans to bring in dumpsters to clear the trash.

“Of course, that expense will be passed on to the property owner,” Cline said.

Some residents have sought legal assistance. A case has been filed in Holmes County Court asking for a receiver to take control of rent payments to ensure bills for utilities and services are paid.