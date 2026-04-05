Parts of Holmes County facing high waters following severe storms

Parts of Holmes County near Millersburg are dealing with intense flooding following storms earlier this week.
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office shared all of the routes that are closed or have high waters:
State Routes
- SR 520 & SR 62 Intersection
- SR 520 from Glenmont
- Killbuck, there are multiple areas of closure that are non-passable
- SR 60 North of Killbuck
- SR 60 South of Killbuck
- SR 83 North of Holmesville by north of mile marker 16
County Roads
- CR 621 between Killbuck and SR 520
- CR 53 between US 62 & TR 71
Township Roads
- TR 305 By the trail parking
- TR 346
Roads with high water
- CR 165 at TR 417 & Tuscarawas County
- CR 172 between TR 419 and TR 417
- CR 114 between TR 157 & CR 135
- CR 88 between SR 60 and TR 90
One photographer took drone photos, showcasing the high water levels in different sections:
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