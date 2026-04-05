Parts of Holmes County facing high waters following severe storms

Parts of Holmes County near Millersburg are dealing with intense flooding following storms earlier this week.

The Holmes County Sheriff's Office shared all of the routes that are closed or have high waters:

State Routes



SR 520 & SR 62 Intersection

SR 520 from Glenmont

Killbuck, there are multiple areas of closure that are non-passable

SR 60 North of Killbuck

SR 60 South of Killbuck

SR 83 North of Holmesville by north of mile marker 16

County Roads



CR 621 between Killbuck and SR 520

CR 53 between US 62 & TR 71

Township Roads



TR 305 By the trail parking

TR 346

Roads with high water



CR 165 at TR 417 & Tuscarawas County

CR 172 between TR 419 and TR 417

CR 114 between TR 157 & CR 135

CR 88 between SR 60 and TR 90

One photographer took drone photos, showcasing the high water levels in different sections: