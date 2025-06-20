Wooster's Homeward Bound makes progress during first months of opening

WOOSTER, Ohio — It's been four months, but Homeward Bound is already making progress for the Wooster community.

"First day here was February second," Brandon Barnes, Director of Services at Homeward Bound, said. "We've been really busy. We've been averaging 20 to 25 guests per night."

Homeward Bound is Wayne County's first 24-hour day and severe weather shelter. Its goal is to fill in the gaps of other local services by providing food, laundry services and a place to sleep when other shelters are closed.

In addition to offering basic needs, guests also have access to computers and can connect with different agencies to help them find the next steps for housing.

"I've seen some folks that we have been working with in the community for a few years and just to see their growth," Cynthia Bonidie, Director of Homeward Bound, said. "The stability that we are able to provide for them. They completely do a 180, and it's so rewarding to be a part of that and provide a safe place like this to happen."

News 5 has been following Homeward Bound's progress since October 2024, when News 5's Caitlin Hunt walked through the facility as construction was going on.

News 5 was there in April when river water flooded the shelter.

"I wasn't worried about the paperwork or the furniture," Bonidie said. "I was just worried about where are people going to go. I said 'Brandon, get on the phone and find out where they are going tonight.' It was done in the first hour."

Other local partners stepped in to provide housing for the residents. The shelter reopened in about a week.

Bonidie and Barnes are well aware that the shelter is in a flood-prone area. They've now installed a piece of boarding along their walls. It should protect the infrastructure if water comes inside the building again. All they have to do is unscrew that board from the wall, wipe it off and dry it out before placing it back on the wall.

The shelter is ready to move onward and upward, but it needs more volunteers to do that.

Homeward Bound serves an average of 2,500 meals per month and processes 30 loads of laundry daily. Additionally, other facility chores need to be done and could make a significant difference to those who require assistance.

"I don't think the community realizes the impact," Bonidie said. "Even if the numbers are 10 or 44 people, the impact they are making is just amazing for us."

If you're interested in volunteering or just want to tour Homeward Bound, the shelter is hosting a Community Day on Thursday, June 26. There will be two sessions: one at 11 a.m. and another at 6 p.m.