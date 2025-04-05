Wooster shelter prepping for more rain while cleaning flood waters

WOOSTER, Ohio — After heavy rain overnight and more in the forecast, some Northeast Ohio communities are already dealing with flooding and preparing for what could come next.

Staff at Homeward Bound a severe weather shelter in Wooster say they’ve been averaging about 22 people seeking refuge daily. But now, the shelter itself is facing challenges: Flooding.

Water had already made its way into the building Saturday, prompting workers to act fast to stay ahead of the next round of storms.

“It’s scary,” Troy Bondidie, who was helping clean up water says. “It’s unfortunately how the area is here. It’s a flood zone.”

As a precaution, staff moved mattresses from lower bunks to upper ones in the men’s sleeping area.

Meanwhile, the Wooster Salvation Army opened its gym to help accommodate those in need of dry shelter.

With more rain in the forecast and flood warnings continuing, officials are urging people to stay safe.