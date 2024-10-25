Homeward Bound: New homeless shelter coming soon to Wooster

WOOSTER, Ohio — A first-of-its-kind homeless shelter will soon open its doors.

Homeward Bound will be a day center and severe weather shelter complete with beds, laundry facilities, and internet. Guests will be able to connect with social services to complete paperwork for housing and IDs. All to help the homeless population meet their basic needs.

"Get a good meal. Get a good night's sleep," Board President Charles Brain said. "Connect them with other agencies in the community, so they can get on the road to be homeward bound."

The shelter is the brainchild of the Wooster Homelessness Task Force. The group was formed about five years ago. It's made up of locals coming from all different careers who simply want to help the homeless population.

"Through the efforts of that task force," Brain said. "Homeward Bound was born. That's because they identified the need for a place for the homeless."

Brain and Executive Director Cynthia Bonidie are members of the group. They both believe the center will fill a gap in Wooster and Wayne County.

Recent Point in Time Counts estimate a little over 100 people were homeless in Wayne County. The shelter will be open 365 days a year, which is something not offered yet in Wayne County. So, Bonidie is expecting a packed house.

"I think we might've already outgrown our space," she said. "We're not even open yet, but that's the need in this community."

Renovations are well underway at 981 Grosjean Rd. Brain and Bonidie said they are pleased with the progress so far as they can see the first steps of their dream begin to form.

"I think our name says it all," Brain said. "I think we would like for the homeless population to eventually have a home of their own."

Homeward Bound is expected to open in December. Right now, the center is looking for volunteers. For more on how you can help, CLICK HERE.