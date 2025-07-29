Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Wayne County Monday evening

Tornado
Alonzo Adams/AP
FILE - A tornado forms near Banner Road and Praire Circle in El Reno, Okla. on Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Tornado
Posted

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Wayne County Monday evening.

The EF-0 tornado passed through northern Wayne County, touching down on Fox Lake Road in Smithville, the NWS said.

The tornado was on the ground for two minutes, starting at 6:58 p.m., with peak winds of 75 mph and traveled 0.73 miles, maintaining a width of 25 yards, the NWS said.

It caused minor damage to trees and structures, including a tree falling onto a mobile home, the NWS said. Another tree fell onto power lines, and several large limbs fell onto a car cover in the same area.

Tornado Warnings were issued Monday evening for Wayne County, along with Summit and Medina counties. Other Northeast Ohio areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

