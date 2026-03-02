81-year-old dead in Wayne County single-car crash

An 81-year-old is dead after a single-car crash Wayne County, Sunday evening, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Wooster Post said around 6:04 p.m., troopers were called to a crash on CR70 by Doylestown Road just east of State Route 57 near the city of Rittman.

According to the Wooster Post, the person who reported the accident said a car hit a tree and that the driver did not respond to attempts to wake them. Emergency medical personnel and troopers were dispatched to the location.

The post said an investigation revealed that a light green 2014 Kia Soul was heading east on CR70 when it gradually drifted off the left side of the road, where the road curved slightly to the right.

The Wooster Post said the car traveled over 230 feet through a yard before coming to a stop under a pine tree. The 81-year-old owner of the vehicle was found dead in the driver's seat.

According to the Wooster Post, the crash and the 81-year-old's death are under investigation and natural causes are suspected to be the reason.