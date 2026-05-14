Body camera video shows moment suspect stabs Wayne County sheriff, sergeant

CONGRESS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is still reviewing criminal charges for the man accused of stabbing a sheriff and a sergeant on Tuesday.

Wayne County sheriff, deputy stabbed in Congress Township

RELATED: Wayne County sheriff and deputy stabbed in Congress Township

But for now, the sheriff’s office has released new body camera video from the incident.

In the video, News 5 heard the door of a Wayne County Sheriff’s vehicle close as the suspect, Chad Palmer, spoke in the background.

From what we gathered, Palmer told the two men that he went out to speak to someone and that he didn’t do anything.

"I didn’t do anything. They left me in there, and the house is full of cocaine,” said Palmer.

Capt. Paul Brumme said the sheriff and the sergeant were responding to a call from a man who claimed Palmer had threatened his family.

"The suspect is [I believe] in his 30s. He’s a known subject to us over the years. He was probably under the influence in some fashion and has some mental health issues,” said Brumme.

Law enforcement officers eventually confronted Palmer on Congress Road in Congress Township on Tuesday and asked him to stop multiple times.

But Palmer refused and rushed toward the sheriff and the sergeant with what we learned to be a pocketknife in his right hand.

Shortly after, one of the law enforcement officers said he got hurt.

“He stabbed me,” said the law enforcement officer.

Palmer yelled at the standing law enforcement officer, who also had been stabbed, to shoot him.

“Shoot me, shoot me,” said Palmer.

Then, Palmer ran away, and a law enforcement officer called for backup, saying he was stabbed in the groin area, and his partner was injured, too.

Only the first two minutes of the estimated 14-minute video are visible before the rest is entirely blurred.

Both law enforcement officers have been treated and released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Palmer has been found and is now facing multiple charges.

At this time, his arraignment date is not set.

But Sheriff Thomas Ballinger said he’s thankful he and his partner are alive.

"What we do for a living is very important, and you can’t have that weakness, so you have to be able to step up to the next person’s level and handle the situation, whatever you’re faced with,” said Ballinger.

Sheriff says he's 'thankful' and 'blessed' after stabbing

RELATED: Sheriff says he's 'thankful' and 'blessed' after stabbing