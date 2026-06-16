3 people hurt after sprint car crashes into spectators at Wayne County Speedway

ORRVILLE, Ohio — Three spectators were hurt after a sprint car left the racing surface during an "Ohio Sprint Speed Week" event at the Wayne County Speedway Monday night.

According to the Apple Creek-East Union Township Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the speedway after a sprint car crashed into spectators who were located within the infield area of the track.

Officials said three people suffered injuries in the incident.

Two spectators sustained critical injuries and required advanced medical care.

One person was transported by ambulance via the Apple Creek-East Union Township Fire Department, while a second person was airlifted from the scene by MedFlight.

A third person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Fire officials credited Wayne County Speedway staff, on-site EMS personnel, dispatchers, law enforcement and other first responders for their quick actions following the crash.

The department also thanked the Orrville Fire Department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, MedFlight and dispatchers at the Wayne County Justice Center for their coordinated response.

Authorities have not released the identities of the injured people.

Officials are asking the community to keep those injured and their families in their thoughts.