Wooster teen donates organs as final act after sudden illness

A touching tribute was held in honor of a Wooster teen on Monday afternoon.

Maddox Graser, 15, was a sophomore at Wooster High School.

He became suddenly critically ill a few days after playing a baseball game.

Over the weekend, the district announced that he had died.

On Monday, Akron Children's Hospital welcomed the community to line its hallways for a walk of honor to celebrate his decision to become an organ donor.

Hospital staff, family and friends gathered as he was transferred to an operating room for donation.

"This is, of course, a somber time and a time for the families to just have a moment, their last moment if you will, seeing their loved one," Tene Rowland, Chaplaincy Manager for Akron Children's Hospital, said.

During the few days that he was in the pediatric ICU, the community raised more than $71,000 to support his family.

