Man charged for bringing gun inside Aultman Orrville Hospital, firing gunshot

Orrville Police officers took a man into custody late Wednesday evening after he allegedly fired a gun he brought inside the Aultman Orrville Hospital emergency room.

According to Orrville Police Chief Cory M. Seiler, it happened just after 10 p.m.

Seiler said Orrville officers had just arrived at the hospital for an unrelated, separate call regarding another individual who was found to have drugs on them.

When the officers went into the emergency room, they heard a single gunshot, Seiler said. Officers located the shooting suspect, later identified as Rodney Johnson, 54, of Wooster, and took him into custody.

"No officers discharged their firearms, and no physical injuries were reported during the event," Seiler said.

Police took Johnson to the Wayne County Jail, where he is being held behind bars on two counts of felonious assault and one count of improper discharging of a firearm.

"We commend the swift and professional actions of Orrville Police officers, hospital staff, and assisting personnel from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Their coordinated response helped ensure the safety and security of all individuals present," Seiler said.

This is the second incident involving a gun at an Aultman hospital in the past week. On June 27, a patient showing signs of mental distress and placed in a private room shot a hospital employee in Canton. The alleged shooter in that incident is behind bars on a $1 million bond.

A recent study by National Nurses United found that a staggering 8 out of 10 healthcare workers experience violence at work.

Health care workers are more than four times as likely to be injured by workplace violence than workers in all other industries combined:

